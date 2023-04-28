Deals
Conquer video editing with this powerful software, now only $16
With this deal, you’ll be well on your way to becoming the next Scorsese, Tarantino, or even the master of cat videos.
Lights, camera, action! Get ready to roll out the red carpet for your very own blockbuster production because the MovieMator Video Editor for Mac and Windows is here to make you the king of video editing!
For a limited time only, you can snag this gem for just $15.99 (usually $30) and put your name in the lights. Let’s face it, folks – the days of agonizing over hours of video editing are so last season.
With MovieMator, you’ll be churning out sleek, professional-looking videos faster than you can say “Oscar-worthy!”
Create stunning videos with ease using MovieMator, the ultimate video editor for Mac and Windows. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, you can turn your footage into a masterpiece in no time.
This MP4 editing software is your ticket to the big leagues, no matter if you’re in fashion, travel, or even the booming industry of cat videos.
Supporting over 200 formats, including MP4, AVI, and more, MovieMator is the Swiss Army knife of video editors.
Seamlessly import and export files compatible with a plethora of devices, making sharing your cinematic masterpieces easier than ever.
And with auto keyframe animation, professional filters, and myriad transition effects, you’ll be whipping up videos with Spielberg shaking in his boots.
But wait, there’s more! MovieMator’s text, title, and subtitle features let you add snazzy animated text to any frame, so your movies will have the perfect finishing touch.
Customize the font color, size, and effects to create a title sequence with your audience on the edge of their seats.
To recap, here’s what you’re getting for the low, low price of $15.99:
- 40+ fixed filter effects
- Lightning-fast HD video exports
- Support for all popular video, audio, and image formats
- Customizable output parameters
- 20+ dazzling transitions
- Easy-to-use cut, copy, and paste operations
- Audio waveform function
- Audio recording support
- Compatibility with Windows 7+ (64-bit) and Mac OS 10.10+
So why wait? Grab your popcorn, fire up that director’s chair, and unleash the power of MovieMator today.
With this deal, you’ll be well on your way to becoming the next Scorsese, Tarantino, or even the master of cat videos. The choice is yours, and the power of MovieMator is at your fingertips.
