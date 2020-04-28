DJI’s $799 Mavic Air 2 features longer flight times and better obstacle avoidance

It’s been just over two years since the first DJI Mavic Air graced our skies, and now it’s back, and better than ever. The Mavic Air 2 brings a host of improvements to the midrange drone, including DJI’s own OccuSync for wireless connectivity instead of the old WiFi-based system. Oh, and it increases the flight time to 34 minutes.

DJI didn’t stop with a redesign for the Mavic Air 2 though, as the pocketable photo drone also has a newly designed controller with no visible antennas. That was one of the things that annoyed us about the prior controller so it’s good to see this change.

It’s also DJI’s safest and smartest drone to date. The camera has preprogrammed scene detection for snow, trees, grass, blue skies, sunsets, sunrises, and all of the nifty DJI autonomous flying modes get a boost.

The camera sports a half-inch “Quad Bayer” sensor, which is pretty similar to the 48-megapixel sensor that has been in smartphones for the last year or so. Video-wise, it can shoot 4K at 60 fps, and HDR at 4K 30 fps. It can also do 8K time-lapses, with all modes allowing this around the end of June.

This is also the first drone on the market with AirSense, a specialized tech that detects and warns the drone operator about nearby aircraft. North America gets the new Mavic Air 2 first, with other regions slated to begin sales in the summer. Yes, that delay is due to the pandemic.

It’ll be $799 on its own, or $988 for the Fly More bundle, which adds a carrying bag, prop guards, three batteries, a charging hub – and some ND filters.

What do you think? Interested in the Mavic Air 2? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

