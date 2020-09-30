EA Play comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is arguably one of the best deals in gaming and recently it was announced that it was getting even better with the addition of EA Play. Now, we have a date for when that is happening – November 10.

This new addition comes at no additional cost and is available for both the Xbox and PC versions of Game Pass. Typically, EA Play runs you $4.99 a month on Xbox. With it, you get access to over 60 different titles including new Madden and FIFA games, as well as offerings like Battlefield V, Need For Speed Heat, and more. and It’s a pretty awesome deal and it’s made even better by being included in Game Pass Ultimate for free.

Also, that date should be familiar for those looking to join the next generation of gaming, as it is the same release date as the Xbox Series X and Series S.

For $14.99 a month, Game Pass Ultimate is an awesome deal. Not only do you get Xbox Live Gold which gives you access to online play and free, monthly games, but you also get access to a huge library of games that you can download and enjoy.

