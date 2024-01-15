EMEET AirFlow earbuds are made to take your worst business calls

EMEET has recently launched its latest AirFlow earbuds in a market that is brimming with numerous options. What sets these earbuds apart is their unique proposition of delivering exceptional sound quality while ensuring a crystal-clear call experience.

Announced at CES 2024, the AirFlow earbuds are designed to cater to both the audiophile and the professional, ensuring that whether you’re jamming to tunes or jumping on a conference call, you’re covered with clean audio.

According to EMEET, the comfort of these earbuds is unparalleled, thanks to the company’s meticulous testing on over 2560 ear shapes.

The result is an ergonomic earhook design, complete with a skin-friendly coating and stabilizer fins for a secure, barely-there fit. Each earbud weighs a mere 8.5 grams, ensuring all-day comfort without the bulk.

But the real showstopper is the AirFlow’s detachable microphone boom. This not only enhances call clarity but also brings flexibility to the user experience.

Paired with EMEET’s VoiceCore noise-canceling technology, the AirFlow provides dual-channel noise cancellation – minimizing distractions for both the speaker and the listener.

Looking after your health, the AirFlow’s charging case comes equipped with a UV light, sterilizing up to 99.99% of bacteria like colibacillus and staphylococcus aureus.

Plus, there’s a hearing protection reminder via the EMEET TUNE app, showcasing EMEET’s commitment to your auditory wellness.

For music lovers, the AirFlow doesn’t skimp on sound. Thanks to HyperBass and a 16.2mm dynamic

driver, the bass performance is robust and rich, satisfying even the most discerning ears.

Wrapping up the package, the EMEET AirFlow promises 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and a total of 40 hours with the charging case. And with an IPX5 waterproof rating, these earbuds are ready to tackle workouts and workdays alike.

EMEET’s AirFlow earbuds are already making a splash in the open-ear market, setting a new standard for what users can expect from their audio gear.

Available now via the company’s website, the EMEET AirFlow earbuds can be yours for $179.99.

As a launch special, shoppers can snag them at a discounted price for a limited time for $50 off, exclusively on emeet.com.

