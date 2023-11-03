Sony Pulse Explore headset, Pulse Elite earbuds get launch dates

Sony has been working on new PlayStation-branded headphones and earbuds under the Pulse monicker. While the company had given a sneak peek into its upcoming gaming-oriented audio products before, we finally have a release date for them.

Sony has now officially announced a release date for the Pulse Elite headset and Pulse Explore earbuds. While the wireless earbuds are coming in a month on December 6th, 2023, the wireless headset is coming a bit later on February 21st, 2024.

Sony is offering lossless low-latency audio using a dongle

We already have multiple headsets from Sony’s gaming gear brand, INZONE, and the company even launched new INZONE earbuds just a month ago priced at $200.

With this new gaming audio gear, it offers lossless and low-latency audio with the help of the PlayStation Link USB adapter that plugs into your PS5, PC, or Mac.

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

Source: Sony

However, we don’t know for sure if you will need the dongle with the slimmer disc-less PlayStation 5 Slim coming this fall or if it will come with built-in technology like the PlayStation Portal.

Although, Sony plans to sell the PlayStation Link USB adapter as a standalone device, priced at $24.99.

Source: Sony

According to Sony, in addition to the 3D audio, the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset will enable “seamless switching” between compatible devices, enabling users to take calls and enjoy music while gaming.

Overall, it looks like the Japanese company is ready to enhance its already excellent gaming audio portfolio with the new Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite.

And in addition to the new PlayStation 5 Slim launch, the company will be pretty busy for the next couple of months.

Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite pricing and availability

In terms of pricing and availability, both Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite will be available for pre-orders starting November 9 in the United States, UK, France, Germany, and other European countries.

You can only pre-order the audio gear through the PlayStation Direct site and select retailers.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news