AirPods to start getting a new look in 2024

The new Apple event is around the corner. The company has announced the date for its “Scary Fast” event, the night before Halloween, where the Cupertino-base company is expected to unveil new MacBooks and more.

But amid this excitement, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman comes with the report stating Apple is planning to revamp its entire AirPods lineup starting in 2024.

Expect new AirPods and AirPods Max in 2024, with Air Pods Pro getting a makeover in 2025.

AirPods is Apple’s one of its most successful product categories. However, according to Gurman, the entire lineup could have a new identity, complete with new designs, cases, and even better audio quality.

A brief AirPods history

AirPods fall under the company’s Home and Accessories segment, which brings in around $40 billion in annual sales.

Back in 2021, Apple redesigned the standard AirPods. However, it was slightly redesigned with AirPods third gen featuring a shorter stem design and force-touch controls.

On the other hand, the AirPods Pro is on its second generation, released in 2022, with no cosmetic redesign–all the upgrades are under the hood.

And let’s not forget the biggest addition in the AirPods line, the AirPods Max, which is currently in its first generation and has never seen upgrades. It’s also one of the last Lightning port accessories in the lineup.

What to expect from Apple AirPods in 2024

Image: KnowTechie

While the report reveals that Apple plans to revamp AirPods and AirPods Pro for their next generation, it’s still being determined what those changes will be.

But apparently, Apple wants to push out the older AirPod models next year and replace them with two fourth-gen AirPods models priced close to the current price but differentiated in other ways.

For instance, Apple could introduce ANC to the pricier fourth-gen AirPods and introduce charging case speakers for Find My alerts.

As for the standard AirPods, they could get improved fit without the replaceable tips. And both fourth-gen AirPods will get USB-C charging.

AirPods Max is also expected to become a part of the USB-C club with a new port, possibly with new colors.

Lastly, Apple could introduce a new design and chip for the 3rd-gen AirPods Pro model. Of course, it will also feature USB-C charging, but that won’t be a new addition, as the current 2nd-gen already has it.

