Everyone on Hulu can now use its Watch Party feature for group viewing

If you’re a Hulu subscriber at any tier, you’ll now have access to Watch Party so you can socialize with your friends while watching your favorite shows. Hulu says that the feature works on “thousands of movies and shows,” so it’s a safe bet that most of the more popular titles are supported.

Once you’ve figured out what you want to collectively watch, hit the Watch Party icon on the details page of that title. You’ll get a link that you need to send to your friends, as clicking on that link will connect you all into the same chat. And yes, everyone does need a Hulu subscription. Watch Party works on every tier now, so even the ad-supported one is fine to use.

After you’ve connected, you’ll have a chat on the side of your video to socialize with your friends. Each person viewing can pause their own stream at any time, or tap the click to catch up button to get to where the rest of the party is.

This wider roll-out grows the list of streaming services offering Watch Party integrations. Facebook might have been one of the first, but then it doesn’t have licensed content.

Some streaming services like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video both have integrated watch together features, while other streaming services need a browser extension, like Netflix Party for Netflix, or Scener for multiple streaming services. Heck, even Epic Games brought video chat into Fortnite, so you can pretend like you’re all playing from the same location.

