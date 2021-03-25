Facebook seems to be working on an app meant for prisoners getting ready to re-enter society

Facebook has a problem with its public image and the company seems like it wants to take steps to improve that. The most recent example is something intended to help prisoners re-enter society. There’s very little known about the app, but recently, some Instagram users saw a banner promoting the Re-Entry app.

As reported by Bloomberg, the banner prompt noted that its Re-Entry app was intended to help with “preparing for life after prison with community support.” It also encouraged people to download the app to provide feedback. It seems, however, that the prompt was pushed out by mistake.

A Facebook spokesperson told Bloomberg, “We’ve been exploring different ways to help close gaps faced by those in marginalized communities across our apps. This was only intended to be an internal test and we took down the notice as soon as we learned it briefly ran externally.”

Companies like Facebook often test new features or apps, but it’s possible this will never see the light of day. Regardless, it’s an interesting project from the company, as it could absolutely use some good PR right now, and helping out a marginalized group could be a step in the right direction.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: