You know how air pollution in some cities is so bad that everyone already wears a mask to filter the air? Well, if a new patent from Dyson makes it to the market, you’ll also be able to listen to your tunes while breathing purified air.

Yes, you read that correctly. Dyson, the vacuum maker, is working on personal air filters for your face.

Dyson just patented air purifying headphones for all your cyberpunk dreams

Dyson already makes some pretty sweet air purifiers to use in your home, but imagine their fan-hiding tech inside a headset, so you could filter the air as you walk around. I have concerns about how loud the necessary fans would be since they’re inside the headphone’s ear cups, but maybe Dyson has some active noise canceling plans to filter that out as well.

Motors inside the ear cups spinning at 12,000 rpm draw in 1.4 liters of air per second

With pollution and airborne diseases, these could be a winner

As with all patent applications, this idea might never see the light of day again. Still, it’s nice to know that at least someone is working on a way to clean our air, one face at a time.

