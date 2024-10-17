Latest Galaxy S25 leak showcases display glasses for all three models

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s next mainstream flagship, the Galaxy S25 series, is still months away from its launch, yet substantial leaks continue to flow out of the rumor mill. The latest leak delivers a closer look at the display glass of all three next-generation Galaxy S phones.

The well-known leaker Ice Universe has shared two images on his X/Twitter account, claiming them to be the display glasses for the Galaxy S25 series.

One image shows the display glass of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the privacy screen protector on, while the other shows the display glasses for all three models in their natural state.

The vanilla Galaxy S25 display size will remain the same

Neither images share any additional details. However, courtesy of previous leaks, we know a little more about these displays.

First, the vanilla S25’s display is expected to measure 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm, which is smaller than the S24’s. However, the display size is expected to remain the same at around 6.17 inches.

While the exact display size of the “Plus” and “Ultra” variants are currently unknown, the “Plus” variant is rumored to feature a slightly bigger display than its predecessors.

That’s all. As we inch closer to launch day, more information about the Galaxy S25 display should come forward.

While we don’t have an exact launch date, Samsung has said the new devices should arrive at the same time as the One UI 7 rollout, which leads us to speculate a January or February launch, just like the previous Galaxy S phones.

