Game Pass is getting 9 more games, including Red Dead Online, in May

Xbox Game Pass is getting another batch of games added to its list in May. Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting access to 9 more games this month.

This month will see some pretty exciting titles coming to Game Pass. Red Dead Online, the online part of Rockstar’s insanely popular Red Dead Redemption 2, is coming on May 13. Red Dead Online lets you hop into an ever-evolving world set in the time of cowboys and bounty hunters. You can forge your own path on horseback through the American frontier in Red Dead Online.

This month also sees a couple of sports titles added to the Game Pass subscription. The latest soccer title in the much-loved FIFA series, FIFA 21, is coming May 6. Also being added this month is the winter action sports game Steep. Pick anything from a snowboard to a wingsuit as you explore the mountains in Steep starting May 6.

Here is the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (console and PC) – May 4

FIFA 21 (console, cloud. and PC) – May 6

Steep (cloud and console) – May 6

Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster (console and PC) – May 13

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (cloud, console, and PC) – May 13

Pyschonauts (cloud, console, and PC) – May 13

Red Dead Online (cloud and console) – May 13

Remnant: From the Ashes (PC) – May 13

Here are the 6 games that will be leaving Game Pass on May 15

As always, Xbox is looking to keep the Game Pass rotation fresh, and will be removing a few games from the service this month.

Alan Wake (Console and PC)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)

Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC)

Hotline Miami (PC)

Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC

These are this month’s changes to the Xbox Game Pass library. It’s a great month to get your hands on some pretty exciting titles for the first time.

Remember, Game Pass subscribers have a 20% discount when purchasing Game Pass games, so if you want to keep any of the games that will be leaving this month, you can get them cheaper before they leave on May 15.

