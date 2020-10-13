Get a one-year family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card for $40

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner and your Nintendo Switch Online subscription is coming to an end (or you want to add more time to it), this killer Prime Day deal score you a one-year family subscription plus a 128GB microSD card for just $40. This bundle would typically set you back $70.

Seeing that a one-year family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online usually costs $34.99, paying $5 more for a 128GB microSD card is an absolute no-brainer. Not to mention, the microSD card is officially licensed through Nintendo.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

