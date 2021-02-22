KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for your chance to win a pair of AirPods Pro

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive a brand new pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro valued at $250. Yup, that’s right, you can win a pair of Apple’s latest AirPods Pro just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

Apple’s AirPods Pro offers active noise cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. A more customizable fit for all-day comfort. Sweat- and water-resistant. All in a super light, in-ear headphone that’s easy to set up with all your Apple devices.

AirPods Pro is the only in-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation that continuously adapts to the geometry of your ear and the fit of the ear tips — blocking out the world so you can focus on what you’re listening to. An outward-facing microphone detects external sound. Click here to learn more.

YouTube / Marques Brownlee

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from February 22 to March 15, 2021. One winner will be selected and announced on December 9, and the winner will receive a brand new pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro valued at $250. Good luck!

Do you plan on entering? Why should you win a pair of AirPods Pro? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.