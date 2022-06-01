Giveaway: Enter to win an EPOS H6PRO gaming headset bundle

Alright, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. We’re running a giveaway for the next few weeks, and two lucky winners (yes, two!) will receive these high-end audio gaming bundles, courtesy of the folks at EPOS.

Yup, that’s right, you can win this gaming headset/soundcard bundle just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So, what’s up for grabs? The bundle includes EPOS’ award-winning H6PRO Closed gaming headset and the popular GSX 300 External Soundcard. This bundle has a retail value of $199.

So who is this bundle exactly for? This bundle is designed for gamers who want to enhance their audio experiences beyond their PC’s onboard capabilities.

The H6PRO headset and GSX 300 external sound card deliver outstanding digital sound processing and customizable 7.1 EPOS Surround Sound when combined with the EPOS Gaming Suite. Superior sound quality is yours with this limited-edition bundle.

What does this giveaway bundle include?

Again, this bundle includes an EPOS H6PRO Closed gaming headset and an EPOS GSX 300 External Soundcard. Typically, the headset sells for $179, and the GSX 300 external sound card usually retails for $79.

EPOS tells KnowTechie that this is the first time the company offers both of these award-winning products in one bundle, saving customers $59 in savings compared to buying these products separately.

Image: KnowTechie

How to enter

It’s simple. To win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Remember that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, the giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from June 1 to June 22. Two winners will be selected and announced on June 23. Entries are limited to readers based in the U.S and Canada.

Again, selected winners will receive one limited-edition premium gaming audio bundle containing an EPOS H6PRO & GSX 300. This giveaway has a total value of $398. Good luck!

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.