KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win a Speedefy WiFi 6 router

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select three winners (yes, three!) to receive this Speedefy WiFi 6 router, valued at $79.99. Yup, that’s right, you can win this blazing fast WiFi router just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

The all-new KX450 AX1800 Smart WiFi 6 router is the latest router from Speedefy. This wireless router is built with speed in mind and is equipped with just about anything that you need from a WiFi router. Whether you’re a gamer or you’re working from home, the Speedefy KX450 will get the job done.

This router lets you download at up to 1,800 Mbps across its dual-band frequency. The router’s speed is split up between a 5 GHz frequency capable of speeds up to 1,201 Mbps and a 2.4 GHz frequency with speeds up to 574 Mbps. The router is also equipped with next-gen WiFi 6 technology allowing for greater speeds across a larger number of devices simultaneously.

We wrote an in-depth review on this router earlier this month that dives deeper into everything this device has to offer. Be sure to read it here.

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from July 19 to August 9. One winner will be selected and announced on August 10, and three winners will receive one Speedefy WiFi 6 router, valued at $79.99. Good luck!

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.