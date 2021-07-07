The Speedefy KX450 WiFi 6 is a dual-band router that can handle speeds up to 1.8 Gbps

When it comes to setting up your home internet network, it is important to make sure you get the right equipment to meet your needs. Some internet service providers offer a modem and wireless router combo that comes with your service.

However, if your provider doesn’t offer something like this, it is important to get yourself a nice wireless router to ensure that all of your devices can connect seamlessly. So, today we’re going to take a look at a new wireless router from Speedefy.

The all-new KX450 AX1800 Smart WiFi router is the latest router from Speedefy. This wireless router is built with speed in mind and is equipped with just about anything that you need from a WiFi router.

Whether you’re a gamer or you’re working from home, the Speedefy KX450 will get the job done. So let’s take a look at what this WiFi router is all about.

Initial setup and connection is pretty easy

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Setting up your home network can certainly seem like a daunting task. Not only is the technology extremely complex to begin with, but it also seems that some products and companies from this industry make setup and installation a much more complicated process than it needs to be.

Fortunately, that’s not the case with the Speedefy KX450. Instead, Speedefy has developed a user-friendly interface that makes setting up its devices a breeze for new customers. Once you’ve plugged your new Speedefy KX450 into your modem via the LAN and WAN ports on each device, you just follow a few easy steps, and you will be connected to the internet.

There are a couple of different ways that you can set up your new Speedefy KX450 wireless router. First, you can download the Speedefy WiFi app on your smartphone from Google Play or the iOS App Store. Then, once you’ve connected the device and downloaded the app, you can run through the step-by-step setup process to get your network up and running.

The second way is by connecting a computer to the new Speedefy router. Just follow the steps found here to log in to your new router, and you’ll be put through similar step-by-step directions that’ll have you online in no time. Now that you see the setup process is a breeze, let’s get into some of the features found in the Speedefy KX450.

This WiFi router is full of features

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

So now that you’ve seen the Speedefy KX450 is pretty easy to set up, let’s talk about what it’s capable of. First, we’ll take a look at what everyone is looking for in a WiFi router: speed. The KX450 is more than capable when it comes to maintaining fast download speeds.

This router lets you download at up to 1,800 Mbps across its dual-band frequency. The router’s speed is split up between a 5 GHz frequency capable of speeds up to 1,201 Mbps and a 2.4 GHz frequency with speeds up to 574 Mbps. The router is also equipped with next-gen WiFi 6 technology allowing for greater speeds across a larger number of devices simultaneously.

In addition to offering top-notch speeds that can keep up with some of the best internet services out there, The KX450 also has a few hand extra features that can make life just a little more simple. One of the coolest features found in this router is the integrated guest network.

Through the Speedefy website or mobile app, you can set up a completely separate guest network that will give guests access to the internet without giving them access to your home network. This is a great way to keep everybody happy while ensuring any sensitive data on your home network stays secure.

So, should you buy the KX450?

The Speedefy KX450 is a great router that would fit the needs of just about any home network imaginable. Again, if your internet service provider supplies a 2-in-1 modem/router combination that you can use for your network, then you probably don’t need the KX450.

However, if you are in need of a standalone WiFi router, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Speedefy KX450. While it does hover around $79.99, this is a great router for anyone looking for speed and performance without all of the hassles that sometimes come along with setting up your home network.

