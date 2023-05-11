Gmail’s upcoming reply feature will add years back onto your life

Google’s got something new brewing for Workspace users, and it’s called Duet AI, and it brings generative AI features to Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets.

So what exactly is Duet A? Think of it like this: Thinks something like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Dall-E, and Microsoft’s Copilot had a baby, and it’s about to make your life so much easier.

Gmail

For instance, Gmail’s stepping dialing it up a notch with AI responses. Just click the “Help me write” button and watch your text transform into something snappier, clearer, or more formal.

Later this month, Google says Gmail will even draft replies for you based on the context of the sender’s message. I don’t know about you, but this will add an extra ten years back on to my life.

Google Docs

Google Docs is also joining in on the fun, with public testing kicking off this month. Duet A generates text with simple prompts.

Essentially it acts just like ChatGPT, minus the chat window. Instead, you type in a Google Doc, and the AI follows your every keystroke waiting for its turn.

Need a rewrite? No problem – simply clap back with follow-up commands and let it ride. Also, Keep an eye out for a proofreading feature coming soon that’ll help you nail tone, conciseness, and more.

If you want to get a sense of how this works, services like Lex and Notion AI offer pretty much the same functionality. However, having personally tried Notion AI, Google has some serious catching up to do.

Like Duet AI, Notion AI is also free to try, and it takes less than 30 seconds to familiarize yourself with it.

Sheets, Slides, and Meet

For all the spreadsheet wizards out there, Google Sheets is introducing a “help me organize” feature in June. Duet helps you create tables easily by labeling and applying those labels to similar items.

Google Slides is getting an AI makeover, too, with an image creator launching for public testers next month.

Want more? Google Meet will have a background generator for video chats in the coming months.

Pricing and availability

But here’s the real cherry on top: Wan to know how much all of this will cost you? Testing is free!

Google’s still working on the pricing details because they know they have its work cut out for them, and it woudln’t be right to charge its customers for an unfinished product.

Duet AI for Workspace is rolling out in bite-sized pieces, so you can get the hang of it without feeling overwhelmed.

Google’s got big plans for Duet AI and Workspace, like analyzing data across users’ documents to create new content or insights.

So expect to hear more as the month goes by. In the meantime, if you’re not subscribed to Workspace, check out this link to learn more.

