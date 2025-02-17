Google Gemini Advanced can now recall past chats

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has introduced a significant upgrade to its Gemini AI model, addressing one of its longstanding limitations: the inability to recall past conversations.

Unlike OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has memory capabilities, Gemini previously lacked the ability to continue ongoing discussions.

With this latest update, Google is improving Gemini Advanced, allowing it to remember previous interactions, summarize past chats, and build on long-term projects.

Gemini Advanced will now remember your past conversations

The new feature, rolling out in English for Gemini Advanced subscribers via the Google One AI Premium Plan, transforms Gemini into a more intelligent, memory-based conversational partner.

This update lets users easily pick up old conversations without searching for them. It helps with tasks like research, project management, and planning by making it simpler to reference past topics.

Gemini can identify when a user mentions a previously discussed topic and respond accordingly, making follow-up questions smoother and more efficient.

To maintain transparency, Gemini will indicate when it references past conversations. This lets users know when the AI uses its memory.

Google is giving users complete control over what Gemini remembers

Here’s what users can expect:

Review and delete stored conversations.

Manage how long the chat history is kept.

Disable Gemini Apps Activity via My Activity settings.

This builds upon Google’s previous Saved Info feature, introduced in November 2023, which allowed users to store preferences.

With this latest update, Gemini’s memory capabilities now align more closely with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has offered persistent conversation recall for some time.

Google is gradually expanding this feature, with plans to introduce support for more languages soon. It also aims to bring the functionality to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise users soon.

How do you feel about Google Gemini’s new memory capabilities? Do you think this will enhance your experience with AI-driven conversations? Share your opinions in the comments below.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news