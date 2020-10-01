Google has a new assistant feature that waits on hold for you

We’re truly living in the golden age. Announced at its Pixel event yesterday, Google unveiled a new Google Assistant feature that waits on hold so you don’t have to. Yes, this new feature will stay on the line anytime you’re placed on hold and then will notify you when someone picks up. My head is literally exploding right now.

So most of the “Hold For Me” tech was built on top of the company’s existing Duplex feature that basically has an AI voice call and place restaurant reservations for you. Now, it’s capable of staying on the line for long-hold times. Truly amazing stuff.

Here’s how it works: Once you’re on a call that places you on hold, a new “Hold for Me” button will appear on your phone’s screen next to the mute and speakerphone options. Once the button is tapped, a “Don’t hang up” message is displayed, essentially telling you Google Assistant is listening in on the call for you, allowing you to do other things while you wait.

Another button will be displayed that gives you the option to return to the call as well, but if you’re just standing by waiting for someone to pick up, a “music playing” message is displayed letting you know Google Assistant is still hearing hold music. Once someone picks up, you’ll get an alert letting you know someone picked up the line.

This is truly a game-changer. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been placed on hold for over an hour, forcing me to wait it out. Having this “Hold For Me” feature would have saved my sanity beyond belief. And I’m sure I’m not the only one. Actually, I’m positive I’m not the only one.

Anyways, expect to see this new feature roll out to Google Pixel 5 devices first. Older generation Pixel phones will get it after via the next “Pixel feature drop,” whenever that is.

