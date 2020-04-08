Google is giving everyone two months of free Stadia Pro to stave off cabin fever

Starting today, anyone with a Google account can sign up for Google Stadia and get two free months of Stadia Pro. Google’s taken this step to open up the game streaming service to everyone largely due to the current COVID-19 pandemic that has left billions under lockdown orders.

Google’s Stadia game streaming service hasn’t exactly wowed us in the months since release, but maybe that can change as now everyone can try the service, not just those who bought the $129 Premiere Edition at launch. Players will be able to play any of the games included with the Stadia Pro tier, but they’ll still have to pay for other games from the Stadia storefront.

Also, if you’re an existing subscriber to Stadia Pro, you won’t be charged for the next two months of service. To accommodate all the new gamers, Google is changing the default streaming resolution to 1080p, down from the standard 4K, but you can still change it back to 4K in the settings.

To get started, you have to go to the Stadia site and sign up. Then you download the app on Android or iOS to play there or go to the website in Google Chrome on your computer to play there. If you have a Chromecast Ultra, you can also play on your TV.

While the lack of games to buy from the storefront has been a big complaint from existing users, maybe two months of playing the nine quality games included in the Pro tier will entice more gamers to keep their subscription active after the free trial ends. If not, at least Google has done its part to help stave off cabin fever as we hunker down at home.

