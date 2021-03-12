Google Meet is getting a much-need layout update for Android and iOS

Group video chats on Google Meet features a grid layout on devices with large screens. The experience on smartphones, however, leaves a lot to be desired. Fortunately, Google took note of the discontent that was brewing among mobile Google Meet users.

As a result, the company is now working on a better version of the group video chat option for mobile users. Now, we are seeing the fruits of their labor, as the company has released the new grid view for iOS users. So, instead of video chatting with one caller at a time, Meet ensures that you can view several participants placed in a grid across your screen.

The Android version is to be released very soon, according to a tweet from Google Workplace.

With the update, it should mean that attending group chats with colleagues, friends, and family will be easier and more inviting. Google has been putting a lot of effort into Google Meet since the start of the pandemic. One of the biggest changes was making much of its features free for everyone.

