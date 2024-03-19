Google Pixel 8A launch is imminent, confirms FCC listing

Google’s upcoming budget smartphone, the Pixel 8A, has been subjected to plenty of leaks over the past few months detailing almost all the relevant information.

While we still don’t have an official release date for the Pixel 8A, a recent FCC (Federal Communications Commission) listing suggests we are very close to its launch.

The folks at Digital Trends were the first to spot this listing, and according to the outlet, Google has submitted four devices to the FCC with the model numbers – G8HHN, G6GPR, G576D, and GKV4X.

Now, the codenames don’t indicate anything significant by themselves. However, an earlier leak revealed images of an official-looking Pixel 8A retail box with the model number G6GPR inscribed.

Hence, the Pixel 8A is concluded in this FCC listing.

On top of that, all companies need to get FCC approval before they can start selling a product, which indicates Google is gearing up to launch its next budget smartphone.

Google Pixel 8A expected specs and launch date

Image: Smartprix

While an older leak has revealed the handset’s slightly tweaked design with rounded edges, we still don’t have much information about its specs.

Although we are sure Google will include Tensor G3 to power its next budget smartphone, the camera system will likely be the same as the Pixel 7A and sport a slightly larger battery.

Either way, the Pixel 8A could become an excellent addition to the company’s budget smartphone portfolio unless the company acts upon the rumors of another price bump.

Regarding the launch date, Google launched the Pixel 7A last year on May 10 at Google I/O.

The company has already confirmed the Google I/O 2024 for May 14, so Google is likely saving the Pixel 8A announcement for that date.

