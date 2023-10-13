Connect with us

Google Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t have much-anticipated UWB support

It was apparently present in some versions before launch, but removed before launch.
Pixel watch 2 in three colors
The Google Pixel Watch 2

Google just days ago launched its second-generation smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 2, which was supposed to feature UWB (ultra-wideband) support, like the one we’ve seen in Apple’s AirTag.

Even leaker Kamila Wojciechowska had previously reported that the Pixel Watch 2 would be equipped with UWB support. Unfortunately, the new Google watch doesn’t have this feature. 

Wojciechowska herself has dug into the Pixel Watch 2’s source code and has discovered that a few of the early iterations of the smartwatch indeed had UWB support. But it was ultimately removed from the source code in June. 

A Pixel Watch 2 with UWB support could’ve been a game changer 

First look at the google pixel watch 2
Source: Made By Google

It’s a shame that Google ultimately decided to drop the UWB from its new smartwatch. Otherwise, its presence would have opened a number of new doors. 

Just imagine, the Watch 2 with the UWB support would have (theoretically) supported Android’s Find My network. Locating tracker tags and other UWB-supported devices wouldn’t have been an issue. 

The same wireless protocol is also the basis for the features like digital car keys. So, theoretically, a UWB-supported Pixel Watch 2 could have been used to unlock cars, too. 

Lastly, a UWB Pixel Watch 2 could theoretically transfer media files like songs by holding it near a UWB-equipped speaker or tablet. Everything could have been that simple, making the watch a lot more functional. 

So, why did Google drop this feature? 

Well, there could be a number of reasons behind this significant decision. While it’s completely our speculation, we guess the decision was related to the cost of the smartwatch or the company faced unknown or design hurdles too close to the launch. 

Either way, we can only hope Google brings UWB support to the Pixel Watch 3.

