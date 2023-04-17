Google says they’re developing a new AI-driven search engine

For a company that recently laid off 12,000 employees, Google is developing a lot. According to The New York Times, Google’s cooking up a brand-new AI-powered search engine to take on Microsoft and OpenAI.

The new search engine can reportedly predict what users want while offering a personalized experience. The new project is still in its early stages, and no timetable has been set for its launch.

While we wait for that, Google’s got another trick up its sleeve: AI-powered upgrades for its existing search engine, code-named “Magi.”

The new search engine is rumored to have chatbot-like features to help people with coding questions and even create code for them.

Other features include things like text-to-image generators and a chatbot-like music discovery platform. Again, not much to go off here, but it sounds like the search giant is ripping off what others are doing.

A Google spokesperson told The Times, “Not every brainstorm deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as we’ve said before, we’re excited about bringing new AI-powered features to Search, and will share more details soon.”

Apparararently, the plan is to gradually release ‘Magi’ to the public sometime next month, with a wider rollout in the fall.

