Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for May 2020

If you own a PlayStation 4 but are tired of all of your current games, then good news, a new month is almost upon us which means more free games for PlayStation Plus members.

Just like it is on Xbox, you’ll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to not only download but to continue to enjoy these games, as well. That’s right, if you decide to let your PS Plus membership expire, you’ll no longer be able to access these free titles.

This month sees two solid games being offered for free (well, one solid game and one extremely niche game), so if you game on PlayStation 4, definitely consider snagging these.

Free PlayStation Plus games for May 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you are stuck indoors right now, it seems this month’s theme is all about building worlds and experiencing nature. Cities: Skylines is a fantastic world-building and management game and if you are a fan of titles like SimCity this is definitely one worth checking out.

Farming Simulator 19 is the other title available this month, and while this most likely appeals to a much smaller audience, it’s free and now may be a great time to expand your horizons a bit.

Both of these games will be available starting on Tuesday, May 5 and available to download until Monday, June 1. Just remember, you’ll need that active PS Plus account to snag them.

What do you think? Interested in either of these free PlayStation Plus games in May? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.