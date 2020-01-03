#GameTechie
Here are your free Twitch Prime games for January 2020
Luv 2 download free games and never play them.
Every month I get up here and tell you how much free games are than games you have to pay money for and this month we continue that trend with the free Twitch Prime games for January 2020.
Unlike PlayStation 4 and Xbox One which only have like two-four games each month, Twitch is coming in strong with 10 games to download and enjoy. If you don’t have Twitch Prime, it’s free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Here’s how to connect the two accounts.
Free Twitch Prime games for January 2020
As mentioned above, there are 10 free games to enjoy from Twitch this month.
- Anarcute
- Ape Out
- Dandara
- Enter the Gungeon
- Gato Roboto
- Heave Ho
- Kingdom: New Lands
- A Normal Lost Phone
- Splasher
- Witcheye
Honestly, I’m not familiar with all of the games on this list, but Enter the Gungeon is a fun, challenging roguelike that is definitely worth checking out and Ape Out has a cool style and is more of a classic beat ’em up.
These are available now through the beginning of February.
