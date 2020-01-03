Here are your free Twitch Prime games for January 2020

Every month I get up here and tell you how much free games are than games you have to pay money for and this month we continue that trend with the free Twitch Prime games for January 2020.

Unlike PlayStation 4 and Xbox One which only have like two-four games each month, Twitch is coming in strong with 10 games to download and enjoy. If you don’t have Twitch Prime, it’s free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Here’s how to connect the two accounts.

Free Twitch Prime games for January 2020

As mentioned above, there are 10 free games to enjoy from Twitch this month.

Anarcute

Ape Out

Dandara

Enter the Gungeon

Gato Roboto

Heave Ho

Kingdom: New Lands

A Normal Lost Phone

Splasher

Witcheye

Honestly, I’m not familiar with all of the games on this list, but Enter the Gungeon is a fun, challenging roguelike that is definitely worth checking out and Ape Out has a cool style and is more of a classic beat ’em up.

These are available now through the beginning of February.

What do you think? Interested in any of these free games included with your Twitch Prime membership?

