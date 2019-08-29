Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2019

I get up here every month and tell you that free games are good games, and this month is no different. If you have an Xbox One (or Xbox 360) and Xbox Live Gold, make sure to check out September’s free Games with Gold.

Remember, to enjoy these games you’ll need an active Xbox Live Gold account.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2019

This month has some decent choices, but the main star of the show is Hitman: The Complete First Season. Get your stealth on with Agent 47 in this episodic addition to series.

The other exciting title this month is the Xbox 360 fighting title Tekken Tag Tournament 2. If you are a Tekken or fighting game fan, this one is definitely worth your time.

Check out the full list and download timeframes here:

Hitman: The Complete First Season: Available September 1 to 30 on Xbox One

We Were Here: Available September 16 to October 15 on Xbox One

Earth Defense Force 2025: Available September 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Tekken Tag Tournament 2: Available September 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

What do you think of the free Xbox Games with Gold for September? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: