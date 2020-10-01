Here’s everything Google released at its Pixel event yesterday

Google launched both of its 5G Pixel handsets yesterday, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. We’ve seen all the leaks recently so the only surprising thing at the event was the length, a short-but-sweet thirty minutes. With most product announcements stretched to several hours (looking at you, Apple), the shorter span was a refreshing change.

The $699 Pixel 5 is Google’s new flagship, while the $499 Pixel 4a 5G brings 5G to the midrange. Are 5G and a second camera worth the $150 over the existing Pixel 4a? I’d think for most people, it isn’t, but I’ve been wrong before. You can order the Pixel 5 already in the US, with the Pixel 4a 5G arriving on October 15.

They have a common core, with the Snapdragon 765G processor, the same dual-camera setup, and similarly-sized OLED screens (6-inches for the Pixel 5 and 6.2-inches on the Pixel 4a 5G). That screen has a 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 5 though, which should be great to use. The Pixel 5 has a 4080 mAh battery, and the Pixel 4a 5G has a slightly smaller one, at 3885 mAh.

The two 5G-enabled Pixel handsets might have been the stars of the show, but that wasn’t all Google announced

There’s a new Chromecast device, which finally comes with a remote so you don’t have to struggle controlling it from your smartphone. The $50 streaming device has a Google Assistant button on the remote, so voice control is clearly the way to go here. It also runs Google TV, which is a new UI for Android TV. The best part about this is that Android already has tons of apps for streaming services, so you won’t miss out on any.

There was also a new Nest speaker, the Google Nest Audio (more confusing naming schemes again). It’s now covered in fabric completely and has some hefty speakers inside for punchier music. How much punchier? Google says it’s 75-percent louder with 50-percent more bass response than the prior Google Home speaker (not to be confused with Google Home, the app).

It’s also got autotuning EQ that adjusts based on what you’re listening to, and Ambient IQ that tweaks the playback level according to ambient noise, so it should sound more consistent.

Overall, it was a solid showing from Google and if you are in the Google ecosystem, there’s definitely something here for you to like.

