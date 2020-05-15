Here’s what to do if you can’t download the free games on the Epic Games Store right now

Yesterday, the infamous Grand Theft Auto V hit the Epic Games Store, allowing gamers with two-factor authentication to download the game for free. Obviously, this was huge news, and gamers everywhere flocked to the storefront to snag their free copy before the deal expires on May 21.

This influx of traffic sent Epic’s servers into a tizzy, causing most players to encounter various errors (sometimes in different languages) while trying to load up the storefront. This, in turn, caused people to constantly refresh, exacerbating the problem further.

Now, some players are encountering a new error on the Epic Games Store, one that states “Your account is unable to download any more free games at this time.” Obviously, that is a bit concerning, but Epic Games has made an announcement about the error.

We're aware that some users are encountering the following error message on the Epic Games Store: "Your account is unable to download any more free games at this time." If you receive this error, please wait 24 hours. You should then be able to proceed with downloading the game. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 15, 2020

Alright, so yeah, you’re basically stuck waiting. Which sucks, but I mean, them’s the breaks.

Luckily, if you are looking to download Grand Theft Auto V, you will have close to a week to snag that. If you’re new to free games on Epic, this isn’t like PS4 or Xbox and their free games which require an active membership. Games that are downloaded for free on Epic are yours to keep forever.

What do you think? Have you encountered this error on the Epic Games Store? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

