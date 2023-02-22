Connect with us

Snag Hogwarts Legacy for the Xbox Series X|S for just $51

Paying $51 now is much better than paying the usual $70, right?
No, that’s not a typo. If you’re looking to cop Hogwarts Legacy, the hottest game out right now, the folks at Eneba have a special discount code that gets you the game for just $51.

Keep in mind, this is only valid for the Xbox Series X|S. The game typically costs $70 but using code XBOXLegacy knocks the price down to $51. Yes, $51.

Promo code: XboxLegacy
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition - Xbox Series X|S
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition - Xbox Series X|S
Typically priced at $70, get it now for just $51 with promo code XboxLegacy. Promo code expires Feb. 24
For those new to the game, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set on the famed grounds of Hogwarts and its surroundings.

It’s an action game where you wield magic to solve puzzles and fight off deadly enemies. It’s a Harry Potter game, simple as that.

If you’re on Xbox and need a new game, give this one a go. Paying $51 now is much better than paying the usual $70. Again, use XboxLegacy to get the discount before Feb. 24.

