Snag Hogwarts Legacy for the Xbox Series X|S for just $51
Paying $51 now is much better than paying the usual $70, right?
No, that’s not a typo. If you’re looking to cop Hogwarts Legacy, the hottest game out right now, the folks at Eneba have a special discount code that gets you the game for just $51.
Keep in mind, this is only valid for the Xbox Series X|S. The game typically costs $70 but using code XBOXLegacy knocks the price down to $51. Yes, $51.
For those new to the game, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set on the famed grounds of Hogwarts and its surroundings.
It’s an action game where you wield magic to solve puzzles and fight off deadly enemies. It’s a Harry Potter game, simple as that.
If you’re on Xbox and need a new game, give this one a go. Paying $51 now is much better than paying the usual $70. Again, use XboxLegacy to get the discount before Feb. 24.
