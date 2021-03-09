The latest version of Samsung’s flagship phone is finally here. The Galaxy S21 has arrived with a few changes from its predecessor. Maybe most notably, this handset actually does not come with a charger in the box.

This time around, Samsung has opted to not include a charger with the phone, much like Apple did with the iPhone 12. This is an effort to cut down on waste that comes along with new products. Instead, the Galaxy S21 will only come with a USB-C-to-USB-C cable.

The fact that the Galaxy S21 does not come with a charger may raise a few questions. Mainly, people may be wondering how users are supposed to charge their new phones. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

What charging options are available on the Galaxy S21?

The idea behind not including the charger with Samsung’s most recent flagship smartphone is pretty simple. USB-C is a common connection, so most people will already have a charger that can be used on the Galaxy S21. However, if that is not the case, users can get the wall adapter on Amazon for a relatively affordable price.

Another option for charging the Galaxy S21 is wireless charging. The S21 is fully capable of wireless charging, and there are many different options available in that regard. It is important to note that wireless charging is not as efficient, so wall chargers are still going to be faster typically.

One last thing regarding charging the Galaxy S21 is the “Fast-charging” and “Super Fast charging” options. There are many wall chargers that offer different, faster charging options, and users can use these with their new S21. When in the battery settings, make sure both the “Fast charging” and “Super Fast charging” options are checked to ensure that you are getting the fastest charge possible.

There you have it. This is everything you need to know about charging your new Galaxy S21. Though it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a new charger every time we get a new phone anymore, there are still plenty of options when it comes to charging your new phone.

