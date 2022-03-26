How to convert images using Quick Actions on Mac

If you frequently work with multiple image formats, converting files could consume hours in a week and years over a lifetime. That’s a ton of time to spend on a simple task, so knowing how to convert images using Quick Actions on a Mac can help free up some time.

Luckily, macOS provides a crafty tool that can help you quickly convert images with just a few clicks: Quick Actions.

Are you ready to reclaim a whole lot of free time? Let’s discuss how to use Quick Actions on a Mac to convert images more efficiently.

How to quickly convert images on a Mac

If you need to quickly convert images on Mac, Quick Actions is the best method. Here’s how to use the feature efficiently.

In Finder, locate and Control-click the image you want to convert Go to Quick Actions and click Convert Image Select the appropriate Format and Image Size Click Convert

The converted image will appear in the same folder as the original. When converting, you can choose between JPEG, PNG, and HEIF formats.

Also, Size relates to the dimensions of the image and not to the file size. If you want to adjust compression or access additional formats, exporting through Preview or another image editing app is a better solution.

Before you convert the file, you’ll also see the option to Preserve Metadata. If you don’t want the original metadata contained in the new image, you should untick this preference.

Converting images with Quick Actions saves time

When swiftly converting images is your primary purpose, Quick Actions in macOS is a solid solution.

The tool is effective, intuitive, and also supports batch conversion when you select multiple files. On top of that, the Quick Actions menu option to create a PDF certainly comes in handy.

But if speed isn’t your goal and you’d prefer a little more control over the image output, you may need to consider a more advanced conversion tool.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: