Reddit styles itself as “the front page of the internet” but what if you don’t want to be living on the front page anymore? You could uninstall the app from your phone, and blacklist the site from your PC, but you’ll still find a way to sneak back onto the site if you really want to.

It’s time to take the nuclear option and delete your account completely. It won’t stop you going back on either, but maybe once your accumulated karma total is wiped out, you’ll have less incentive to go and shitpost continually.

Here’s how to remove yourself from Reddit

If you are ready to delete your account, we’ll show you how.

Open Reddit in your web browser

Sign in if you’re not already signed in

Click on the down arrow next to your user name at the top-right of the screen

next to your user name at the top-right of the screen Click on User Settings from the dropdown menu that appears

from the dropdown menu that appears Scroll all the way down to the bottom of your account settings

Hit that DEACTIVATE ACCOUNT button. You’ll get asked if you want to provide any feedback, and a reminder that deleting your account won’t delete the contents of any of your posts.

That’s it, your Reddit account has now been successfully deactivated.

Deleting comments and posts from Reddit

Just remember that while your username might not be attached to anything questionable you posted, the post content is still there. You might want to go delete individual posts from your history in case the younger version of you wasn’t as civil.

To do that, head to your profile (before you deactivate it) and click “My Profile”. Here you’ll be able to scroll through both comments and posts. Clicking the three dots beside the post will give you the option to delete it.

That’s it, your presence on Reddit has now been completely wiped away.

