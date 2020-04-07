How to clear your browser cache on Firefox

Firefox, like all browsers, temporarily stores things like images to help speed up browsing. That cache can get fairly big after a while of browsing, however, causing issues for laptop users in particular with their limited storage space.

There is something you can do – clear your browser’s cache. Clearing this cache of files is simple if you find it’s gobbling up your space, so let’s have a look at just how:

Clearing the cache manually on Firefox:

Open Firefox on your PC or Mac

on your PC or Mac Click on the three lines menu icon at the top right

menu icon at the top right If you’re on Mac, click on Preferences . If you’re on PC, it’s called Options. Both have a gear symbol next to them

. If you’re on PC, it’s called Both have a gear symbol next to them Click on the Privacy & Security tab on the left side

tab on the left side Scroll until you see Cookies and Site Data

Click on Clear Data

Click on Cached Web Content so it gets a checkmark next to it. (or click on Cookies and Site Data to remove the check mark)

so it gets a checkmark next to it. (or click on to remove the check mark) Click on Clear to wipe your cache manually

Clearing the cache automatically on Firefox:

Do the same steps from one to four above, so you’re in the Privacy & Security tab

tab Scroll down to History

Click on the dropdown menu beside Firefox will and change it to Use custom settings for history

and change it to Click on Clear history when Firefox closes to get a check in the box next to it

to get a check in the box next to it Then click on the Settings button to the right

button to the right Click on the box next to Cache to get a checkmark in it

to get a checkmark in it Click Ok to save your changes

That’s it, you’ve now cleared your Firefox cache and should experience less computer strain.

