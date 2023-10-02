How to reset a Blink Sync Module 2

The latest Blink cameras come with a Sync Module that controls all the communication between the cameras, the servers, and your app.

Sometimes, the Blink Sync Module glitches and brings the whole system to a standstill. It might happen due to a minor software bug, poor connectivity, or rarely, due to hardware failure.

Assuming it’s not a hardware issue, the easiest way to get your system running again is to reset the Blink Sync Module. We’ll show you how to do that, and anything else you need to know.

To reset a Blink Sync Module 2

Find the reset button Flip the Blink Sync Module 2 over so you can see the small reset button on the bottom edge. Press the reset button down Use a paperclip or pen cap to press and hold the reset button down for five to ten seconds, then release. Wait for it to reboot One of the LEDs on the front will flash red for roughly 10-15 seconds. Once that's done, you'll see a blinking blue light above a solid green one.

Once you see the above pattern on your Blink Sync Module 2, the device is successfully set up and ready to be re-added to the Blink App.

How to reset the Blink Sync Module 1

To reset the first-gen Blink Sync Module, the process is very similar to the newest ones. The only difference is the location of the reset button which is located on the side of the device, besides the USB port.

Here’s what to do.

Image: KnowTechie

Locate the reset button, and place a small thin object (like a paperclip or a toothpick) into the small recessed hole until you feel a click.

After 5 seconds when you see a red light flashing, take out the paperclip.

Wait for about 10-15 seconds until you see a blinking blue light and a solid green light.

Image: KnowTechie

Your Sync Module 1 should now be successfully reset and ready for reconfiguration through the Blink App.

Now you know how to reset both versions of the Sync Module

Resetting your Blink Sync Module can fix many issues or glitches. All you need is a paper clip and a few minutes, and your Blink system can be working smoothly again.

