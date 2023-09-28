Connect with us

How-To

Why is my Blink camera blinking green

Your Blink camera uses LED light flashes for notifications but what does green mean?
Blink mini camera flashing green light on the purple background
Source: KnowTechie

If you’ve got a Blink Mini camera, you might have noticed a green light flashing on the front. This could be for various reasons, and we’ll walk you through what to resolve them.

Whether it’s connectivity issues inside your network, or ones outside your walls, we’ll show you what to look for and what to do about it.

These are basic troubleshooting tips that won’t require any specialized knowledge or equipment, so let’s begin!

How to troubleshoot Blink camera blinking green light issues

To get your Blink camera working properly again, we’ve got some troubleshooting to do. The first place to start is to check connectivity.

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Check for internet Outage

Image shows blink mini camera and no connectivity sign on the purple background
Image: KnowTechie

The first thing you should do is check for internet outages in your area. 

Just open any website on your PC or smartphone and see if your home network is working. If not, check for outages with your internet provider and report it not working.

Check for server-side issues

  1. Open the app
    Iphone showing blink app on the background

    Open the Blink Home Monitor app on your smartphone.

    Image

    Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more.

    Sign up - It's FREE
  2. Try to log in
    Image shows blink app login screen on the iphone device

    Enter your account credentials to try and log in.

  3. If you can’t…
    Iphone showing server down status black screen on blink app

    If you get a message like System is busy, please wait, that could mean the Blink servers are having issues.

  4. Double check with another service
    Internet down cloudflare

    To double-check, head over to DownDetector and see what it says about Blink Security.

All you can do in this case is to wait. As soon as Blink has servers back online, the green flashing light will go away.

Restart your Blink camera, Sync Module and router

A simple restart can often fix occasional connectivity glitches. If it’s a Blink Mini Camera, simply restart by unplugging it for a while. For others, restart the Sync Module. Do the same with the router.

Make sure you wait at least 10-15 seconds before plugging these devices back.

Blink sync module pro (2023)
Blink Sync Module Pro (2023)
$49.99

The upcoming Blink Sync Module Pro offers an extended Wi-Fi range for your devices, helps you store clips locally on MicroSD cards without needing a cloud subscription, and enables scheduling for your Blink cameras.

Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
09/28/2023 07:49 pm GMT

Increase Wi-Fi signal strength

If restarting the router doesn’t resolve the issue, it could be because of low Wi-Fi signal strength.

If your Blink camera is positioned away from the router or physical obstacles interfere with the signals, you will often see a green flashing light.

Try these suggestions to increase the signal strength.

Wi-fi router and blink mini camera placed together on the background
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Reduce the distance between your Wi-Fi router, Blink cameras, or the Blink Sync Module.
  1. See if there are any barriers you can move, like furniture.
Wi-fi extender and mesh network logo on the purple background
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Consider using Wi-Fi range extenders or mesh network systems to improve signal strength.

Remove and add camera in the Blink app

If the blinking green light persists you can attempt to reconfigure the camera settings within your Blink app.

  1. Open your Blink App on your smartphone.
Iphone screen showing camera settings on blink app
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Tap on the settings icon situated at the right-hand side of the home screen.
Instructions to delete the camera from the account
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Scroll down. Select Delete to remove that camera from your app.
  1. Now, add the camera again and configure it within your Blink app.

Get in touch with Blink support

If you’ve tried all the steps mentioned above, and yet the LED keeps flashing green, it could be a hardware issue.

It’s time to talk to Blink support, who can help you with more advanced troubleshooting steps, or replace your faulty hardware.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Shahryar Amin

I write about tech and gadgets, and in particular, smartwatches.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in How-To