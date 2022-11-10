How to turn off WiFi calling on Samsung phones

WiFi calling is a useful feature on Samsung phones that allows you to make phone calls using the internet.

It can be a great tool for making calls without cell service. But it can also present some problems.

Call quality can be poor or even fail if you’re on a weak WiFi signal. And the feature could potentially use more battery than normal on your device.

For whatever reason, you might want to turn off the WiFi calling feature on your Samsung phone. But the feature is somewhat hard to find. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

How to turn off WiFi calling on a Samsung phone

You can find the WiFi calling toggle in the settings of your Samsung phone. But you don’t get there through the traditional settings app. Instead, start by opening the Phone app on your phone.

Open the phone on your Samsung phone Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner Select Settings Find the WiFi Calling option about halfway down and toggle it off

That’s all there is to it. Samsung’s WiFi Calling option is on if it is green. If it’s toggled to the gray side, the feature is off.

Of course, if you ever want to turn WiFi calling back on, just reverse the process and you will get the feature again.

Turn off the feature when it’s not needed

Again, WiFi calling can be a useful feature when needed. It allows you to make phone calls without cell service, as long as you have internet access.

But if you don’t need the feature, it may cause some trouble. You may get a weak signal, or the feature could drain your battery faster than normal.

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to toggle the feature on and off. As long as you know where to look. The process should be similar across all Samsung smartphones with updated operating systems.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.