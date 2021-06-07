How to watch Apple’s WWDC keynote today, June 7

It’s only been around two months since Apple had an online event where it introduced new iPad Pros, new iMacs, and more. Now, Apple is back for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The event will take place today, June 7, at 10 am PDT (1 pm ET).

While many of Apple’s events are focused on hardware, the WWDC events are focused more on the software end. With iOS 14.5 recently released, we’ll almost certainly get a preview of iOS 15.

We’ll also probably get a glimpse of some updates regrading the Apple Watch and watchOS. With Apple seemingly putting a lot of effort into the iPad, a look at upcoming iPadOS features will also likely be highlighted during WWDC.

How to watch Apple’s WWDC on June 7

If you want to watch Apple’s WWDC event today, you can do so directly in this post from the YouTube link above. You can also watch directly from the company’s YouTube page.

You can also watch it directly on the Apple website by going to this link. Those that use the Apple TV app will also be able to watch it there.

Overall, if you are looking for an Apple event that reveals new products, you’re probably better to skip this one, but if you are heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, it will probably still be worth checking out.

And if you don’t feel like watching the WWDC event, don’t worry, we’ll be covering all the spicy news throughout the day.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: