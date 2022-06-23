Instagram is down for a ton of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 6/23/2022 10:50 AM ET: Instagram seems to be functioning as normal again. If you are still having issues, try exiting the app completely and loading back in.

If you were trying to scroll through some pictures this morning and ignore work, we’ve got bad news. Instagram is down for a ton of people right now.

On Downdetector, 665 have currently reported issues with the social platform. On Twitter, countless users are noting that they are having issues, as well. Currently, it is unclear if certain areas are affected more than others.

Image: KnowTechie

Many people are reporting issues with the Instagram app loading posts. Others are having issues uploading and viewing Reels.

One person on Downdetector notes that they “can’t see posts under the hashtags.” Additionally, one user notes that “People are replying to my stories but I can’t see my own stories.”

It’s not clear if Instagram is down for people worldwide or if it is localized. Judging by tweets, however, it seems to be affecting people everywhere.

Instagram outages are being reported all over

As always, people have flocked to Twitter to report the Instagram outage:

Lol Instagram is down. — dovy (@jenovrl) June 23, 2022

is instagram down or something? 🫤🫤🫤 — romi ♧ hrly heartstopper 🍂 (@4_heartstopper) June 23, 2022

Is y’all Instagram glitchy or that’s just mine? — Brittanie (@soBrittanie) June 23, 2022

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is made available.

