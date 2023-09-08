The iPhone 15 is all set to be launched next week, and before the day arrives, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is here with some spectacular revelations.

According to Gurman, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are getting the new 48MP camera sensor, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature the new Periscope lens. The new iPhones will also get a new U2 ultrawide-band chip.

Multiple previous leaks indicated the iPhone 15 will feature a 48MP camera, replacing the older 12MP main sensor on the standard and the Plus iPhone 15 variants — the same 48MP sensor as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro.

The report also states the titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro models would make them at least 10% lighter.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

iPhone 15’s new U2 ultrawide-band chip

According to the report, the iPhone 15 will feature the new ultrawideband chip called U2. It is the first time Apple has updated the chip since the original U1 that launched with the iPhone 11 Pro.

The report further states that all four iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro models, will receive the update. So, we can expect better ‘Find My’ capabilities from the iPhone 15 series. The report says it’s a pretty impressive upgrade compared to the first gen.

The new component is expected to improve location capabilities, making it so people and devices can be tracked more accurately in the Find My app. Apple plans to add this chip to the next versions of all of its major products.

New Periscope lens with 6X zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Source: 9to5Mac

While the standard and the Plus iPhone 15 are getting the new 48MP sensor, Apple didn’t want the Pro Max variant to feel left out.

According to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature the new periscope lens, extending the optical zoom length.

However, the report doesn’t reveal much. The estimation is the maximum zoom length will range from 5x to 6x, which is better than the maximum of 3x featured on the current model.

The iPhone 15 series is set to release next week. Stay tuned to KnowTechie for more.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news