KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter for your chance to win 4 Kami wireless indoor home security cameras

Alrighty, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one winner to receive four Kami wireless indoor home security cameras valued at $114.99, courtesy of the folks at Kami. Yup, that’s right, you can win four wireless home security cams just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

Kami’s wireless indoor home security cameras are one of the best options available today, not to mention, one of the most affordable. They’re super easy to install, simple to use, and on top of that, Kami packs a bunch of features in these cams that you won’t find in others. Here’s some of the features you can find in these devices:

Face Detection: See who’s in your clips, the Kami Mini camera can search your footage and create a summary of every face detected, making reviewing your clips easy.

See who’s in your clips, the Kami Mini camera can search your footage and create a summary of every face detected, making reviewing your clips easy. Human Detection: Smarter than traditional motion detection, Kami Mini home camera is capable of detecting human figures, reducing alerts caused by small animals, changes in light, or insects.

Smarter than traditional motion detection, Kami Mini home camera is capable of detecting human figures, reducing alerts caused by small animals, changes in light, or insects. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant: With official support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you can use a simple voice command. Turn on your Kami Mini or view its live-feed directly from your smart home device’s screen.

With official support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you can use a simple voice command. Turn on your Kami Mini or view its live-feed directly from your smart home device’s screen. Multicam View: View up to 4 connected cameras at the same time, directly on your smartphone using either the Kami Home or YI Home APP. Alternatively, you can view up to 9 camera feeds on your PC or Mac.

View up to 4 connected cameras at the same time, directly on your smartphone using either the Kami Home or YI Home APP. Alternatively, you can view up to 9 camera feeds on your PC or Mac. 24/7 Full HD – Day & Night: With 1080p HD resolution, f/2.0 aperture, and 112° wide-angle lens, the camera provides complete coverage in full high definition. With a simple double-tap, you can zoom (up to 4x) and focus on the smallest details.

The list of features goes on. For a full rundown of the rest of the features and specs, be sure to check out the Amazon product page here or via Kami’s website here. This video below should answer any questions too.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind, for your entry to count, you’ll have to enter through the widget below. Again, all the ways to enter will be shown in the widget below. If it isn’t loading for you, try this direct link to the contest.

The giveaway will run from March 15 to April 5. One winner will be selected and announced on April 6, and the winner will receive a four Kami wireless indoor home security cameras valued at $114. Good luck!

