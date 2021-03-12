LG is slinging ads all over its smart TVs, even the really expensive ones

Advertising is the name of the game when it comes to products connected on the internet, and smart televisions are no different in this regard.

Since televisions can now be constantly connected to the internet, TV makers can, and do, gather user data in order to sell relevant advertisements to be displayed in a TV’s menus. It is becoming normal to see ads plastered around various home screens on TVs from major brands like LG, Vizio, and Samsung.

LG seems to be taking its advertising a step further. According to The Verge’s Chris Welch, LG now has ad videos that will sometimes display while you are moving through the menus on your LG television. According to Welch, the advertisement came while updating apps on his 2020 LG CX OLED TV. The app auto-played with sound and was over in about 15 seconds.

Just got served a legit commercial while updating the apps on my LG OLED TV.



This isn’t the future I signed up for. pic.twitter.com/TmQflsCxsl — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) March 10, 2021

This type of advertising can certainly seem like a little too much. However, Welch noted in the article mentioned above that advertisement revenue is helping to drive down the price of the higher end television models available today. I would not be surprised to see more TV companies follow LG and focus on this aspect of their businesses in order to help keep prices at a minimum for consumers.

As I said before, advertising is king on the internet, and it doesn’t look like that will be changing any time soon. If these kinds of advertisements are really an issue for you, you always have the option to keep your TV offline, though that would defeat much of the purpose of having a smart TV in the first place. It seems that there’s no real way to escape the constant barrage of advertisements around us.

