LG’s new smart monitor features AirPlay 2 and webOS

LG has quietly launched its first smart monitor, the $500 LG 32SQ780S.

It’s LG’s answer to the Samsung M8 smart monitor, and I want one. Why? Because it’s a complete smart home hub solution that doesn’t need any cables other than one for power.

LG built AirPlay 2 into this bad boy, so you can stream everything you want from Apple devices to it.

The monitor isn’t shabby either, with a 4K resolution on a 32-inch screen running at 60Hz. It also covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color space.

It features two HDMI inputs (one with eARC), dual USB-A ports on the side, an RJ-45 jack for Ethernet, and a powered 65W USB-C port.

It has webOS running on it, LG’s smart TV operating system. You also get ThinQ Home UI for smart home automation.

The LG 32SQ780S also comes with an ErgoStand, that clamps onto your desk. You can adjust the pivot, tilt, and height or spin the monitor into portrait mode.

LG put dual 5W speakers into the monitor, so you can stream your favorite content without needing any other equipment. We don’t yet know if it has Wi-Fi, although we suspect it will, to match the competing Samsung M8.

We’ll likely hear more about this monitor when LG officially launches it. For now, you can put it onto your Amazon wish list, and wait until Amazon opens up orders.

