Gaming
Meta’s Quest 2 price drop brings VR closer to the masses
With this move, Meta seems to be making a clear statement: Virtual reality is for everyone, not just the tech-savvy or well-heeled.
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced a permanent price cut on its Quest 2 VR headset. Now retailing at $250, the 128GB Quest 2 model is more affordable than ever following the Quest 3 launch.
This price drop, originally spotted on a Quest Blog update, is not exclusive to the headset. Meta is applying similar discounts to Quest 2 accessories, bringing the VR world closer to budget-conscious buyers.
The 256GB Quest 2 model also saw a price cut, now available at $300. Furthermore, if you’re open to refurbished units, you can snag a 128GB or a 256GB for an even lower $230 and $270, respectively.
This could be an attractive deal for those wanting to dip their toes into VR without breaking the bank.
Accessory prices have seen a drop, too.
- The Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery now costs $90, down from $120.
- The regular Elite Strap is now $50, and the carrying case is down to $45.
- For fitness enthusiasts, the Active Pack is now $60, while the Fit Pack falls to $40.
The Quest 2, even with the arrival of its successor, remains an attractive entry-level VR headset.
With a robust library of VR titles like Resident Evil 4, the new Roblox game, and the ever-popular Beat Saber, it’s a solid choice for newcomers to VR. And with these new prices, it might become an even more accessible portal to the immersive world of VR.
However, it’s important to note that while this price cut might hint at the Quest 2 nearing the end of its lifecycle, reports suggest that Meta will continue to support it for a few more years.
With this move, Meta seems to be making a clear statement: Virtual reality is for everyone, not just the tech-savvy or well-heeled.
It’s a bold step forward in making advanced tech more accessible, and it will be exciting to see how this influences the VR landscape.
So, if you’ve been on the fence about venturing into virtual reality, now might be the perfect time to jump in. Ready to take the plunge?
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- How much does the Meta Quest Pro cost?
- Meta Quest owners can watch more NBA and WNBA games in VR
- Meta Quest 2 now has better hand tracking for high fives and clapping
- Does the Meta Quest 2 require a PC?
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.