Score up to $198 worth of free stuff with a Meta Quest 3 purchase

Get ready to dive into the virtual world with the Meta Quest 3 VR headset. And guess what? Newegg is sweetening the deal with a bunch of freebies worth up to $198.

If you’re new to the VR gaming scene or just looking to upgrade your current system, then the Meta Quest 3 is the best choice. And it’s not just because it’s the the best mixed reality VR headset out there, but also because of this fantastic deal, courtesy of Newegg.

When you purchase the 128GB model of the Meta Quest 3, you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 game (worth $60) and a 12-month subscription to NordVPN (valued at $70) absolutely free. And let’s not forget the cherry on top: a $10 Newegg gift card for any future purchases.

Meta Quest 3 with Asgard's Wrath 2 and NordVPN Bundle 4.5 $499.99 The Meta Quest 3 is a sophisticated mixed-reality VR headset offering immersive gaming experiences. It boasts an upgraded processor and seamlessly integrates with multiple tech devices. Bundled with valuable freebies, it provides excellent value for its price. What We Like: Exceptional Value: The freebies included with the Meta Quest 3, such as Asgard's Wrath 2 game, a NordVPN subscription, and a Newegg gift card, add up to nearly $200, offering significant value for money.

Advanced Technology: With an upgraded processor and mixed reality experiences, the Meta Quest 3 is currently one of the best VR headsets on the market.

Limited-Time Offer: This deal is not permanent and may end soon, making it a timely opportunity for those considering an upgrade or new entry into VR gaming.

Cost-Effective Alternative: Compared to the high-end $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, the Meta Quest 3 is a more affordable yet technologically comparable option. Check Availability

That’s not all. If you upgrade to the 512GB Meta Quest 3, you’ll score the same free game, NordVPN subscription, a $20 Newegg credit, and six months of Meta Quest Plus, worth $48. That’s nearly $200 in freebies. Just keep in mind that this package is priced at $649.

For those of you still hanging on to the Meta Quest 2, there’s no urgent need to upgrade. But if you’re ready to take a leap, the Meta Quest 3 is the best in the market right now. It’s an excellent alternative to the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, thanks to its upgraded processor and mixed reality experiences.

So, there you have it. It’s a fantastic deal on the Meta Quest 3 that you wouldn’t want to miss. Hurry and grab yours before the deal disappears.

