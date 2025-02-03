Forza Horizon 5 is coming to the PlayStation 5 this Spring

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The latest installment of Microsoft’s Forza Horizon is coming to Sony’s PlayStation 5. The Xbox company and the developer Playground Games have recently announced that Forza Horizon 5 will launch on PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.

For the first time ever, a Forza game is being released on PlayStation. Historically, this series has belonged to Xbox Game Studios and was only available on Microsoft’s systems, apart from some mobile spin-offs.

PlayStation 5 is about to get its first Forza

Image: Forza.net

Forza is a classic racing series from Microsoft, consisting of two main divisions: the Motorsport series, which focuses on simulation, and the Horizon series, known for its arcade racing experience.

And for the first time in history, a Forza is coming to another company’s console.

Recently, Microsoft has expanded access to its franchises, including platforms such as the PlayStation console and Nintendo Switch.

For instance, Xbox launched Pentiment and Grounded on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to these games, Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush have also been ported to PS5.

The list is expected to grow further with the highly acclaimed action-adventure game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, arriving on PlayStation 5 in early 2025.

It will be followed closely by Doom: The Dark Ages, which will launch simultaneously on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.

Image: Forza.net

Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 features 900 cars. It was originally launched in 2021 and has since received multiple updates, including two complete expansions.

According to the announcement, the PlayStation 5 port will receive the same content as the Xbox and PC versions, which means all the car packs and purchasable DLCs like Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure.

Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios led the development of the original Forza Horizon 5.

However, Panic Button is leading the PlayStation 5 port, a company known for its work on various AAA titles, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

