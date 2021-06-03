Microsoft will unveil ‘the next generation of Windows’ later this month

During Microsoft’s Build conference, CEO Satya Nadella briefly mentioned that “the next generation of Windows” was on the way soon. Now we know when we’ll find out, as Microsoft is holding a Windows-focused event on June 11 at 11 AM EST.

Yes, 11 at 11. Certainly portents Windows 11, right? Even the event announcement above shows an ’11’ in the light coming through the window, missing the shadow from the horizontal crossbar. That could mean that Microsoft has decided Windows 10 won’t be the last version of Windows after all.

To me, the two parallel beams of light coming through the Windows logo is related to the dual-screen changes to Windows that Microsoft was developing for Windows 10X. Microsoft recently decided that it wouldn’t make two versions of Windows, opting to roll those dual-screen optimizations into the main version of Windows 10.

That could be what CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will show off at the event later this month. Will we see a new dual-screen device to show off the upgrade? Maybe even an updated Surface Duo no longer running Android?

Those are just some of our best guesses, though. We know that new system icons are coming, improvements to File Explorer, updates to multi-monitor use, and the Xbox Auto HDR feature, which is available on Insider Builds right now. We’re also likely to find out more about the changes coming to the Windows Store, which might include the addition of non-UWP apps and rival payment platforms.

We’ll be covering all the news on June 24, so tune in as we find out what the “next generation of Windows” actually is.

