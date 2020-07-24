Monoprice is offering up some great deals for your Back To School or WFH needs

Depending on which state you live in, back-to-school might have a different meaning this year. It could mean homeschooling, it could mean putting your kids and their teachers at moderate risk in the midst of a pandemic so that you can work. I’m not sure what it means for me, but that doesn’t mean I can’t take advantage of current electronic deals at Monoprice.

If you don’t already shop at Monoprice then you are missing out. While Kevin loves Amazon’s selection of Anker products, Monoprice has its own brands that are not only reliable but cheap. Monoprice is where I buy cables on the cheap and other electronic odds and ends like USB to HDMI adapters and so on. It’s kind of like the Radio Shack of the internet. But it’s not limited to just cables.

This year, under the assumption that I’ll either be homeschooling kids or slowly going mad in an empty house after the chores are completed, we’ll all still need some new and useful tech to make our lives easier with the flushing chaos of school in the background. Mash that up with working from home and moving to a new place, it’s time to accessorize. School around here is already starting later this year, but Monoprice has some good deals (though, not labeled as back to school deals) right now. Let’s see what’s likely to end up in my cart.

Monoprice has a lot of headphones on sale right now but these Monoprice brand BT-210 on ear wireless Bluetooth headphones are 48.17% off at $13.99. Kids always need new headphones so they can listen to their online lessons or the new Taylor Swift album (which I’m listening to as I write this). When you have numerous people under the same roof, everyone should be able to listen to what they want, with moderately good Bluetooth quality, for as cheap as possible.

A ceiling-mounted access point

I don’t know about your house, but the one I’m moving into has this one upstairs room that might have trouble accessing the WiFi. I’m going to mount this 300Mbps (which is higher than the speed I generally get but whatever) wireless N high power ceiling-mounted access point at the top of the stairwell. This will ensure that the WiFi reaches the top of the stairs and is accessible by the teenage child banished to the room that’s not on central AC (it does have a window unit so relax). It’s currently only sale for $54.99, down from $60.99.

I’ll probably just get a tray table instead

This adjustable Workstream by Monoprice gas-lift height adjustable rolling laptop desk isn’t on sale. It’s $199.99, which is a lot for what is essentially a tray table, which we currently use for living room laptop use. I doubt I’ll end up buying this since tray tables are like $10 at Walmart, but it’s a good concept if you need a solution for sitting anywhere with a laptop on a surface that you can roll to another sitting spot. Cause it has wheels.

Can always use another wireless USB power bank

This Monoprice Select Plus (it’s a brand) wireless 10,000mAh USB power bank is on sale for $19.99. There is a 20 per customer limit though. If you have Qi compatible devices (like most modern smartphones and tablets) then you can just rubber band it to this wireless charger and you are good to go. Since most of y’all have iPhones that are at 30% by lunch, you might want to get a few of these to keep in your backpack. I know my kids are always taking and losing my batteries, so stock up before you don’t have any left.

HDMI Cables

This 2-pack of HDMI cables is $7.91. That’s the sale price, but the regular price for a 2-pack of 6-foot HDMI cables is $9.99. That’s still better than what you’ve been paying for HDMI cables all these years. There is little difference in HDMI cables, they generally all work the same. These deliver high-speed HDMI, 4k@60Hz HDR, 18Gbps, other numbers. They are HDMI cables. They cost what HDMI cables should cost and you can always use HDMI cables.

Replace all the wall outlets

STITCH is an app-based home brand by Monoprice. One of its currently on-sale offerings is this wireless smart plug wall outlet with two grounded outlets and two USB ports, a night light and because of STITCH, interactivity with Alexa and Google Home. It’s down 19.10% to $24.99 and is a solid upgrade for those old school, yellowed outlets. I’ll be installing a few of these around the house, becuase they make life easier when you don’t have to search around for USB charging bases. Be sure to pick up some 6-foot grounded extension cords for $3.99.

A sous vide, for cooking

Maybe a little something for the kitchen. Part of a healthy work-at-home, back-to-school diet is well prepared meals. Gotta eat right to think right. I’ve been meaning to buy one of these but I’ve generally been against the concept of boiling a steak but even chef’s I know swear by these things. So on sale for 25% off, down to $74.99 kind of makes this Strata Home by Monoprice smart sous vide precision cooker a bit more appealing. These things are usually a bit more than $100.

That’s it. That’s the shopping list for today. I also need some larger home appliances but that’s another website for another day.

