Netflix is looking to add gaming to its platform by the end of the year

Netflix paved the way for streaming platforms as we know them today. Originally started as an online DVD rental platform, Netflix evolved into the mold that every other streaming platform, like Disney+ and HBO Max, has since followed. Now the company is looking to evolve even more with a dive into the video game market.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the streaming giant is looking to expand its platform into the gaming realm as early as the end of this year. As more and more competition begins to pop up, Netflix continues to try and separate itself from the stiff competition.

The company has already picked out the leader of this new venture. Mike Verdu is joining the company as vice president of gaming, giving Netflix an experienced leader to help make this transition. Verdu is the former VP in charge of bringing titles to the Oculus platform at Facebook. Before that, he served as the head of EA Mobile, overseeing studios in charge of some of EA’s most popular mobile games.

While this isn’t Netflix’s first dive into video games (the company has previously released mobile and console games based on shows and movies on the platform), these new games will take a different shape. Instead of releasing on a separate platform, the streaming giant plans on releasing its new games alongside the television programs and movies that already exist on the platform.

While this could seem like a surprise, this actually isn’t the first time we’ve heard talks about gaming at Netflix. We heard that the company was looking for a new executive to oversee its gaming division a couple of months ago, and it looks like that role has now been filled.

