More Galaxy S25 renders leak after Samsung fires leaker employee

While leaks are integral to any launch, Samsung is known for its strict stance against leakers. However, the Galaxy flagships remain among the most leaked phones in the industry’s history.

Unfortunately, the situation has gone well beyond normal. A recently leaked Galaxy S25 Plus hand-on image has led the company to fire an employee.

Samsung apparently saw the identification number visible on the leaked device’s screen and launched an investigation, which led to the said employee and resulted in the said staffer’s termination.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has fired employees over leaks. However, there seems to be no stopping Galaxy S25 leaks from spilling out.

A reliable leaker has now provided two new front-side renders of the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra.

New Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra front renders

Yesterday, Evan Blass posted an official-looking Galaxy Unpacked teaser revealing the previously rumored January 22 launch date for the Galaxy S25 series.

Now, he has shared renders of the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, showcasing them from the front.

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

The leaked renders reveal nothing new but reaffirm a few previously rumored claims. The GalaxyS25 Ultra appears to have more rounded corners for ease of use, a centered selfie camera, and thin bezels.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Plus looks the same as the previous generation, the Galaxy S24 Plus. However, compared to the S25 Ultra, its corners are more rounded, setting it apart.

